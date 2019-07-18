Analysts See $-0.41 EPS for SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE); Shorts at BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S P A ORDINARY SHARES (BCUCF) Raised By 15.51%

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report $-0.41 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -14.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 55,659 shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 20.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS; 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE)

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S P A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) had an increase of 15.51% in short interest. BCUCF’s SI was 149,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.51% from 129,600 shares previously. It closed at $33.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It offers womenÂ’s collection, including accessories, bags, shoes, shirts, outerwear, skirts, sweaters, pants, sportswear, topwear, and dresses; menÂ’s collection, such as suits, accessories, bags, shoes, shirts, outerwear, sweaters, pants, small leather goods, sportswear, and topwear; and lifestyle products that comprise candles, tableware, pillows, covers, and beauty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through retail distribution channel, including directly operated stores; wholesale monobrand channel consisting of monobrand stores; and wholesale multibrand channel comprising independent multibrand stores and dedicated spaces in department stores.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $240.38 million. The firm provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.

