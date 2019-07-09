Analysts See $-0.41 EPS for resTORbio, Inc. (TORC); Cheetah Mobile American Depositary Shares EA (CMCM) Shorts Down By 10.68%

Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:CMCM) had a decrease of 10.68% in short interest. CMCM’s SI was 2.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.68% from 2.84M shares previously. With 240,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:CMCM)’s short sellers to cover CMCM’s short positions. The SI to Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares EA’s float is 8.08%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 243,661 shares traded. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 51.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF ELEVEN MEMBERS, SIX OF THEM ARE INDEPENDENT; 25/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile: Yuk Keung Ng, Wei Liu, Ke Ding, and Jeffrey Zhaohui Li Resigned From Board; 21/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Robots Steal the Show at AI-themed 321 Conference; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Ning Zhang, Tianyang Zhao and Yi Ma to Its Board; 10/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s Cheetah™ & Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards Finalists for Best Legal Solution; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED NING ZHANG, TIANYANG ZHAO AND Yl MA EACH AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Cheetah cub born without siblings is BFFs with this pup; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile: CEO Fu Sheng Will Succeed Lei as Chairman

Analysts expect resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.58% from last quarter’s $-0.48 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, resTORbio, Inc.’s analysts see 7.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 62,244 shares traded. resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has declined 30.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TORC News: 19/03/2018 – RESTORBIO REPORTS FORMATION OF CLINICAL ADVISORY BOARD; 02/05/2018 – resTORbio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – RESTORBIO: PHASE 2B DATA FOR LEAD PROGRAM EXPECTED IN 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – resTORbio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – resTORbio to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on TORC1 lnhibition; 19/03/2018 resTORbio Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – resTORbio Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 27; 29/03/2018 – RESTORBIO, INC. – EXPECTS CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017, TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATING EXPENSES THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – ResTORbio 4Q Loss/Shr $5.11; 11/05/2018 – ResTORbio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The company has market cap of $478.53 million. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. It has a 2.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company has market cap of $354.22 million. The Company’s lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system.