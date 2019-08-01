Analysts See $-0.41 EPS for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA); Robertson Opportunity Capital Decreased By $982,800 Its Ceva (CEVA) Stake

Analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 7 before the open.After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Moderna, Inc.’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 1.09 million shares traded. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased Ceva Inc (CEVA) stake by 26.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as Ceva Inc (CEVA)’s stock rose 11.57%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 104,200 shares with $2.81M value, down from 142,000 last quarter. Ceva Inc now has $610.44M valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 58,323 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades CFR of CEVA Group to B1 From Caa2; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CEVA Group PLC To ‘BB-‘; Outlook Positive; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 20/04/2018 – Shipping firm CMA CGM to buy 25 pct stake in Ceva Logistics; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 20; 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA; 11/05/2018 – Ceva Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 18; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook

More notable recent Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MRNA – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Translate Bio Announces Interim Results from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Moderna Lost 29.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moderna Moves Up In Market Cap Rank, Passing Macerich – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong Buy Stocks the Street Loves – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn stated it has 52,453 shares. 417,766 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford Co. California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has invested 0.28% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 27,240 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,983 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,925 shares. 51,884 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 8,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oaktop Management Ii Limited Partnership holds 4.47% or 793,836 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0% or 644 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Northland Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.