Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU); Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 22.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 342,174 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1.17M shares with $26.63M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $17.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 10.20M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 26 after the close.They anticipate $3.09 EPS change or 88.29% from last quarter’s $3.5 EPS. MU’s profit would be $452.56 million giving it 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Micron Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -59.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 14.73 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Micron (MU) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bankshares Tru stated it has 903 shares. J Goldman & Company Lp holds 0.09% or 35,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.23% or 287,600 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc reported 311,538 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 44,029 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Lc has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zacks Mgmt owns 189,498 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,902 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Llc Tn has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.65M shares. New York-based Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Theleme Ptnrs Llp accumulated 1.96M shares or 3.67% of the stock. 27,723 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com. Commerce Financial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 27,159 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 190,850 shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.74 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 5.84 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $48.19’s average target is -4.57% below currents $50.5 stock price. Micron had 39 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 21. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, June 23 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.33’s average target is 39.76% above currents $20.27 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity. Albrecht William E also bought $154,800 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 155,644 shares to 395,592 valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) stake by 32,403 shares and now owns 64,313 shares. Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 217,546 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.05% or 728,500 shares. Korea Investment Corp accumulated 0.09% or 913,600 shares. Klingenstein Fields reported 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Scotia Capital invested in 0.01% or 27,532 shares. Gp One Trading LP owns 44,632 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 74,957 shares stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 170,307 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,361 shares. Walleye Trading Limited invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 0.01% or 4,541 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd accumulated 199,487 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 2.21 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 18,301 were reported by Numerixs Invest Technology Inc.