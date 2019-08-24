Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU); Expedia (EXPE) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Expedia Inc (EXPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 274 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 174 cut down and sold stock positions in Expedia Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 134.86 million shares, up from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Expedia Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 192 New Position: 82.

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 19.They anticipate $3.09 EPS change or 88.29% from last quarter’s $3.5 EPS. MU’s profit would be $452.66M giving it 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Micron Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -59.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 5.91% above currents $42.96 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Par Capital Management Inc holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. for 7.96 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 2.87 million shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Js Capital Management Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 367,366 shares. The New York-based Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has invested 5.75% in the stock. Hhr Asset Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 488,688 shares.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.68 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It has a 31.4 P/E ratio. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13M for 8.66 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference