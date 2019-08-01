Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Match Group, Inc. (MTCH); Antero Resources (AR) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 13.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. MTCH’s profit would be $115.26M giving it 45.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Match Group, Inc.’s analysts see -2.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.16 million shares traded. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has risen 124.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MTCH News: 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP – SETTLED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LITIGATION AGAINST TANTAN; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Match Group; 08/05/2018 – Match Group: IAC’s Voting Ownership Interest 97.6% at March 31; 28/03/2018 – Bumble is suing Match Group for $400 million in damages for stealing trade secrets Everyone is suing everyone; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q Net $100M; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP 1Q ADJ. EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q Rev $407M; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q Average Rev Per User 58 Cents

Antero Resources Corp (AR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 123 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 119 sold and reduced their holdings in Antero Resources Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 275.78 million shares, down from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Antero Resources Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 53 Reduced: 66 Increased: 67 New Position: 56.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company has market cap of $21.17 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Dating and Non-dating. It has a 44.45 P/E ratio. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 12.29% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation for 21.11 million shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University owns 6.69 million shares or 8.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 7.92% invested in the company for 4.04 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 7.14% in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11.94 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.56 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 12.48 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR