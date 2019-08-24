Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Limoneira Company (LMNR); Last Week Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 2.20% above currents $97.52 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. Raymond James maintained the shares of NDAQ in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. See Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. LMNR’s profit would be $7.29M giving it 11.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Limoneira Company’s analysts see -555.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.01% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 39,408 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Nasdaq, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 221 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Blair William Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 4,837 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 305 were reported by Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corp. Cypress Capital Limited owns 0.13% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 7,943 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 169,543 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 91,627 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 123,715 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). City Hldgs invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, M&T Financial Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public firm services worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. It has a 30.24 P/E ratio. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 560,870 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 22/05/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS NASDAQ COPENHAGEN ACCEPTS REQUEST, DELISTING WILL BE COMPLETED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 25/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 9.42 Points (0.13%); 15/05/2018 – BLURB, INC. LAUNCHES NEW PRINT API WITH TWO PARTNERS; 06/03/2018 – Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 16/03/2018 – Super Micro: To Present Plan to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 06/03/2018 – Corel Announces New Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – Yewno and Nasdaq Create Indexes to Capture Market Disruptors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,122 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Advsrs Asset Management has 29,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 194 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo has 0.27% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 1 shares. Intl Gru holds 9,483 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt reported 845,830 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 20,622 shares. American Rech invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 22,934 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 134 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 80,881 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 37,032 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 29.10% above currents $18.59 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. Stephens maintained the shares of LMNR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity. The insider Teague Alex M bought 500 shares worth $9,850.