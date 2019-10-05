Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP); Amyris (AMRS) SI Increased By 2.35%

Analysts expect Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 43.84% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. JCAP’s profit would be $8.87 million giving it 11.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Jernigan Capital, Inc.’s analysts see -32.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 200,698 shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCAP News: 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.68-Adj EPS $3.43; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Addition of Jonathan Perry as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jernigan Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCAP); 07/03/2018 Jernigan Capital, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan To Miss 4-6 Months; 04/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Eagles’ Jernigan has back surgery; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Appoints Jonathan Perry as Chief Investment Officer; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital 1Q EPS 12c

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) had an increase of 2.35% in short interest. AMRS's SI was 11.31 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.35% from 11.05 million shares previously. With 1.70 million avg volume, 7 days are for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)'s short sellers to cover AMRS's short positions. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 606,097 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Here's Why Amyris Rose 10.5% Before Slipping Into Negative Territory Today – The Motley Fool" on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation into Amyris, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty – (NASDAQ: AMRS) – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Amyris Provides Highlights of First Half 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire" on October 01, 2019.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company has market cap of $477.97 million. The firm uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

More notable recent Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Jernigan Capital Announces Acquisition of Developers' Interests in Six Properties and Other Business Updates – Business Wire" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. The company has market cap of $414.43 million. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. It has a 8.59 P/E ratio. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsÂ—from acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentÂ—providing JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector.