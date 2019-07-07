Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE); Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) Sentiment Is 0.8

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.20, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 4 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 5 sold and decreased their stock positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 322,881 shares, down from 381,886 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) to report $0.41 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. T_HSE’s profit would be $412.10 million giving it 7.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Husky Energy Inc.’s analysts see 32.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 884,695 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Husky Energy (TSE:HSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Husky Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by IBC. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27. Altacorp maintained Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital.

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $12.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $102.44 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.