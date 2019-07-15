Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE); Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Sentiment Is 1.46

Analysts expect Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) to report $0.41 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. T_HSE’s profit would be $411.93M giving it 7.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Husky Energy Inc.’s analysts see 32.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 236,580 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 104 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 71 reduced and sold their holdings in Bloomin Brands Inc. The funds in our database now own: 82.60 million shares, up from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bloomin Brands Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 68 New Position: 36.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for 784,262 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 355,925 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.16% invested in the company for 927,381 shares. The New York-based Hoplite Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.34% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 424,600 shares.

Analysts await Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BLMN’s profit will be $32.11M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Bloomin' Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 178,173 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Husky Energy (TSE:HSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Husky Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Altacorp. The stock of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Scotia Capital. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $12.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.