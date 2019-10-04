Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC); 1 Analysts Are Bullish Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Last Week

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report $0.41 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 28.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. HBNC’s profit would be $18.48M giving it 10.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 5.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 43,055 shares traded. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) has declined 17.79% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBNC News: 16/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Three-for-Two Stk Split; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp (Indiana) Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 13c; 25/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces Record Quarterly Earnings; 25/04/2018 – HORIZON BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 30.7% TO $33.4 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Releases 1Q Financial Highlights, More Than 12 Percent Annual Loan Growth; 21/03/2018 Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Quarterly Dividend Increase; 23/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Horizon Bancorp Announces a 15.4% Qtrly Div Increase

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is -4.41% below currents $9.07 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. See Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: each representing two ordinary shares Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $6.5000 11.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10 New Target: $11 Maintain

Since May 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $67,779 activity. NEFF JAMES D bought $55,195 worth of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Horizon Bancorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 5.25% more from 20.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorp holds 479,434 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Invesco Limited owns 43,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhenman Prtn Asset holds 2.88% or 1.09 million shares. Indiana & Investment Mngmt Communication invested in 95,938 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Vanguard Grp invested 0% in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). Us Bancorp De stated it has 13,815 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 88,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc stated it has 3,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 66,397 shares.

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Horizon Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $758.38 million. The firm offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

