Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA); Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. HTA’s profit would be $84.07M giving it 17.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 980,143 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings ("MOBs") in the United States based on gross leasable area ("GLA"). The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. We provide the real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly desirable locations. It has a 27.09 P/E ratio. Over the last decade, we have invested $7.0 billion primarily in MOBs and other healthcare assets comprising 24.2 million square feet of GLA.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Capital One to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

