Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Genpact Limited (G); LM Funding America (LMFA) Shorts Decreased By 50.47%

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 17.14% from last quarter's $0.35 EPS. G's profit would be $78.03 million giving it 24.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Genpact Limited's analysts see 17.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 1.13 million shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) had a decrease of 50.47% in short interest. LMFA’s SI was 95,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50.47% from 192,200 shares previously. With 155,200 avg volume, 1 days are for LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s short sellers to cover LMFA’s short positions. The SI to LM Funding America Inc’s float is 5.04%. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 19,053 shares traded. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has declined 71.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.03% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Sunday, March 3. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd reported 59,615 shares. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.33% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.21% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 22,980 shares. 11,500 were accumulated by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 31,193 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 5,675 shares. Reilly Fincl Llc stated it has 1,500 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 13.02 million shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 24,981 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 313,896 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 61,878 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.26% or 4.80M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 10,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.55 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.75 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.