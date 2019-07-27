Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Berry Petroleum (BRY); Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Entegris (ENTG) Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Entegris Inc (ENTG) stake by 9.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as Entegris Inc (ENTG)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 455,500 shares with $16.26M value, down from 505,000 last quarter. Entegris Inc now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78 million shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Analysts expect Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 355.56% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. BRY’s profit would be $33.57 million giving it 6.40 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Berry Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see 36.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 328,122 shares traded. Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has risen 18.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.29% the S&P500.

Berry Petroleum Corporation, through its subsidiary, Berry Petroleum Company, LLC, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas reserves in the western United States. The company has market cap of $859.73 million. It holds interests in various petroleum assets that cover 119,290 net acres located in California, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. It has a 50.97 P/E ratio.

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)