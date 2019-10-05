Analysts See $0.41 EPS for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF); Skba Capital Management Lowered Intel (INTC) Position

Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to report $0.41 EPS on November, 6.BCSF’s profit would be $21.29M giving it 11.36 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 95,715 shares traded. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 41,600 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 264,320 shares with $12.65M value, down from 305,920 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $222.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

More notable recent Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Appoints Two New Board Directors – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bain Capital Specialty Finance declares $0.41 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bain Capital Specialty Finance’ (BCSF) CEO Michael Ewald on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) CEO Michael Ewald on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Intel All Set to Gift More Market Share to AMD? – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Intel Stock Takes a Hit With Competitors in Microsoft Event Spotlight – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Intel Stock Is Being Held Back by Little More Than Fear – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel Could Be Headed for $60 a Share – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com reported 398,045 shares stake. Moreover, Capital Int Ca has 2.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 189,084 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 29,193 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 179,196 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Lc owns 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,396 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability has 4,669 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 39,299 are owned by Altfest L J & Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 30.30M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 1.93% or 116,125 shares. Barrett Asset Lc has invested 1.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadinha & Lc holds 28,348 shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 1.6% or 363,550 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 24.97 million shares. The West Virginia-based City Holdg Communication has invested 1.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8,569 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel has $6500 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $54.43’s average target is 6.89% above currents $50.92 stock price. Intel had 21 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. Wedbush maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $42.9000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating.