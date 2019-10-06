Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG); HAMMER FIBER OPTICS HOLDINGS (HMMR) Shorts Down By 34.78%

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report $0.40 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 29.82% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. VPG’s profit would be $5.37M giving it 19.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 28,219 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, makes, and markets sensors, sensor measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $426.36 million. It operates through three divisions: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. The company's products include foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, weighing and control systems, PhotoStress products, and sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and systems products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Vishay Precision Group, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 10.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 11,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 600 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 283,237 shares. 6,476 are owned by Zacks Mngmt. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,011 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Jpmorgan Chase owns 102,955 shares. Bowling Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 596 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 45,295 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 11,902 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 526,625 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).