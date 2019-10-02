Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)

Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to report $0.40 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 29.82% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. VPG’s profit would be $5.37 million giving it 20.03 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 38,368 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 99.44% above currents $14.29 stock price. Renewable Energy Group had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. See Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 26,792 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inc has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Carlson Capital L P owns 292,968 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 414,409 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 155,644 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Comerica Bancorporation has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 34,908 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 38,346 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). White Pine Limited Liability holds 16,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 15,419 shares.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Should Go All-In on Renewable Diesel – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Could See $150M in EBITDA in 2020 – Roth Capital – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bretthauer Oil Now Carries REG Ultra Cleanâ„¢ Diesel – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 368,055 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $556.72 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

More notable recent Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vishay Precision Group Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vishay: An Overlooked Gem – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Precision Group (VPG) To Present At 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, makes, and markets sensors, sensor measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $429.85 million. It operates through three divisions: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. The company's products include foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, weighing and control systems, PhotoStress products, and sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and systems products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Vishay Precision Group, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 10.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Ajo L P invested in 88,658 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Us Bancorp De holds 706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation reported 24,363 shares. 283,237 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% or 17,182 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 59,644 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 210,344 shares. 37,989 are owned by Invesco. Wedge Cap Mngmt L L P Nc holds 0.02% or 45,295 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Prelude Lc accumulated 1,700 shares.