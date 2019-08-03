Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC); Capstead Mortgage Has 0.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $1.20 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. UEIC’s profit would be $5.54M giving it 24.06 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Universal Electronics Inc.’s analysts see -671.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 11.11% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 155,422 shares traded or 29.48% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC)

Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 58 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 68 cut down and sold stakes in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The funds in our database now own: 65.05 million shares, down from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Capstead Mortgage Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 53 Increased: 31 New Position: 27.

More notable recent Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Universal Electronics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UEIC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Universal Electronics to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 8th – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Universal Electronics’s (NASDAQ:UEIC) 40% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Universal Electronics Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:UEIC) 1.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Electronics (UEIC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 30,910 shares. 9,294 were reported by Howland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 2.32M shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 908 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited reported 0% stake. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank & Tru stated it has 19 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 31,624 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 200,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Cap stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). 112,382 are owned by Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 10,817 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Electronics had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti upgraded the shares of UEIC in report on Monday, June 10 to “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, February 22.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $533.45 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 46.65 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1.16 million shares traded or 47.86% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $715.67 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.