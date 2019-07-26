Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM); Shorts at Chemours Company (the (CC) Raised By 2.33%

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. SUM’s profit would be $44.83 million giving it 11.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Summit Materials, Inc.’s analysts see -181.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 381,233 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 43.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 55c; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 22/03/2018 – lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Materials Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUM); 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO INCREASED ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE TO; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SUMMIT MATERIALS LLC TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN; 06/03/2018 Summit Materials at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/05/2018 – FMI Represents Midwest Minerals in Sale to Summit Materials

Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC) had an increase of 2.33% in short interest. CC’s SI was 5.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.33% from 5.02 million shares previously. With 1.60 million avg volume, 3 days are for Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC)’s short sellers to cover CC’s short positions. The SI to Chemours Company (the’s float is 3.02%. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 53.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 03/05/2018 – Chemours 1Q Net $297M; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Sodium Cyanide Price Increase; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN ACHIEVING 2020 GOALS; 26/03/2018 – Teflon Maker Chemours Sees More Profit In 2018 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemours Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CC); 22/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Chemours Credit Pact Includes Term Loans of $900M and EUR350M and $800M Revolving Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,712 shares.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.4 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Einhorn picks: Chemours, Dillard’s, Scientific Games; pan: Chewy – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chemours Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont (DD) and Corteva (CTVA) Statement on The Chemours Company (CC) Lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of CC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. SunTrust upgraded The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) rating on Monday, April 15. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $52 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust.

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 114.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Summit Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”.