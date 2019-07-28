Analysts See $-0.40 EPS for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH); LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS (LIXT) Sellers Decreased By 4.05% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 48.15% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $1.94 EPS previously, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -120.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 126,113 shares traded. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has risen 1.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH); 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M

LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LIXT) had a decrease of 4.05% in short interest. LIXT’s SI was 7,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.05% from 7,400 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 1 days are for LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LIXT)’s short sellers to cover LIXT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 5,042 shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIXT) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The Company’s Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.83 million shares or 0.22% less from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 16,289 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.16% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Natixis owns 134,100 shares. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). M&T Financial Bank holds 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) or 15,104 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 3,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Ltd invested in 9,870 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 0.11% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 56,400 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com reported 21,426 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 10 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 76,565 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 25,769 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0% stake.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery firm that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and creates novel compounds to attack those targets. The company has market cap of $67.72 million. The firm primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It develops protein phosphatase inhibitors that include LB-100 series of compounds; and histone deacetylase inhibitors, which comprises LB-200 series of compounds for the treatment of cancer, as well as in the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, which are under various stages of pre-clinical and clinical developments.

