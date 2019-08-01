Analysts See $-0.40 EPS for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH); California Water Service Group (CWT) Has 1.52 Sentiment

California Water Service Group (CWT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 94 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 62 decreased and sold holdings in California Water Service Group. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 35.20 million shares, down from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding California Water Service Group in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 48.15% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $1.94 EPS previously, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.’s analysts see -120.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 221,471 shares traded or 47.59% up from the average. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has risen 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The Company’s Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.83 million shares or 0.22% less from 18.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 34,029 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 86,766 shares. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 56,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Management Corporation reported 11,650 shares stake. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Jefferies Group Ltd Co owns 99,531 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,495 shares. Arrow Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 24,599 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 35,637 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Us Bancorporation De reported 3,525 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). 560 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Energ Income Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 392,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

