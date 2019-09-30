Analysts See $0.40 EPS for PCB Bancorp (PCB); Fortuna Silver Mines Ordinary Shares (canada (FSM) Shorts Lowered By 51.92%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:FSM) had a decrease of 51.92% in short interest. FSM’s SI was 798,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 51.92% from 1.66 million shares previously. With 1.59M avg volume, 1 days are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:FSM)’s short sellers to cover FSM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 2.64M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. PCB’s profit would be $6.29 million giving it 10.53 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, PCB Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 19,211 shares traded. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $524.16 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 24.96 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 16.31% less from 60.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72,932 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 113,342 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Raffles Assoc Limited Partnership holds 140,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Shell Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 13,418 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 61,910 shares. 7,700 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 34,760 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 19,339 shares. Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Cap Wealth Planning Llc accumulated 31,500 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 33,619 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company has market cap of $265.12 million. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, home, and auto loans; and trade finance services.

