Analysts See $0.40 EPS for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB); Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased By $2.55 Million Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position

Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. MNSB’s profit would be $3.30M giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 14,608 shares traded. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp acquired 29,296 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp holds 7.60M shares with $665.64M value, up from 7.57 million last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $22.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q CASM Ex-Items 9.88 Cents to 9.98 Cents; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears; 27/04/2018 – United Airlines Increases Economic Stake in Azul to 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – HAINAN AIRLINES 600221.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 20 PCT OF ITS PREFERENCE STAKES IN AZUL S.A. TO UNITED CONTINENTAL’S UNIT CALFINCO FOR $138.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $176.56 million. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Among 2 analysts covering United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Continental Holdings has $111 highest and $8100 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 7.39% above currents $89.09 stock price. United Continental Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.