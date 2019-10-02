Analysts See $0.40 EPS for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB); Avangrid (AGR) Shorts Up By 0.89%

Analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. MNSB’s profit would be $3.30M giving it 13.38 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 2,721 shares traded. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) had an increase of 0.89% in short interest. AGR’s SI was 1.36M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.89% from 1.34M shares previously. With 427,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)’s short sellers to cover AGR’s short positions. The SI to Avangrid Inc’s float is 2.44%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 43,651 shares traded. Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has risen 2.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGR News: 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID 1Q EPS 79C; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – AVANGRID Affirms 2018 Earnings Outlook; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY 2017, BEYOND EXTENDED DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID: DELAYED FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 23/04/2018 – Avangrid 1Q Net $244M; 23/05/2018 – AVANGRID AMONG WINNERS IN MASSACHUSETTS OFFSHORE WIND AUCTION; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID INC SAYS REAFFIRMS PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS ANNOUNCED IN AVANGRID’S PRESS RELEASE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 20; 16/03/2018 – AVANGRID REAFFIRMS 2017 RESULTS ISSUED ON FEB. 20

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $176.56 million. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

More notable recent MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. On List of 30 Top Performing Small-Cap Banks and Thrifts in United States – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces Authorization of Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How MainStreet Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shareholders Feel About The 71% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avangrid has $5200 highest and $47 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is -4.37% below currents $51.76 stock price. Avangrid had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13.

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.99 billion. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It has a 28.05 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 992,000 natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.