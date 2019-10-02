Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI); Shorts at Cai International (CAI) Raised By 3.9%

Cai International Inc (NYSE:CAI) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. CAI’s SI was 1.15M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 1.11M shares previously. With 143,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Cai International Inc (NYSE:CAI)’s short sellers to cover CAI’s short positions. The SI to Cai International Inc’s float is 6.6%. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 64,748 shares traded. CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) has risen 3.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAI News: 21/05/2018 – YUE DA MINING HOLDINGS LTD – CAI BAOXIANG WAS APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 26/04/2018 – CAI International 1Q Rev $95.4M; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 01/05/2018 – CAI BUYS 6% OF OUTSTANDING SHRS FROM AFFILIATE OF BOARD MEMBER; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – CAI Returns as a Silver Sponsor of the Journal of Commerce Gulf Shipping Conference 2018 Presenting “The Resins Crush is Here” Panel; 21/03/2018 – SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD SHLTN.S SAYS DEADLINE FOR HIMALAYA (CAYMAN ISLANDS) TMT FUND, HIMALAYA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., XIANG XU, KUN SHEN, AND MENGKE CAI TO MAKE A TENDER OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SHL…; 21/03/2018 – SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD SHLTN.S SAYS DEADLINE FOR HIMALAYA (CAYMAN ISLANDS) TMT FUND, HIMALAYA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., XIANG XU, KUN SHEN, AND MENGKE CAI TO MAKE A TENDER OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SHL

Analysts expect Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to report $0.40 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. T_HDI’s profit would be $8.54M giving it 6.99 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 16,425 shares traded. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $360.24 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It has a 6.41 P/E ratio. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company has market cap of $238.87 million. The firm also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards. It has a 8.54 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides mission bell reclaimed lumber and specialty plywood; sheet goods consisting primarily of hardwood plywood and other non-structural sheet goods, such as medium-density fiberboards, particleboards, and decorative surfaces; and specialty products, including moldings and millwork, high pressure laminates, countertops, doors, and components.