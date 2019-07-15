Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Great Ajax Corp. (AJX); Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY) SI Decreased By 23.03%

Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:GHY) had a decrease of 23.03% in short interest. GHY’s SI was 49,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 23.03% from 64,700 shares previously. With 136,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:GHY)’s short sellers to cover GHY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 188,096 shares traded or 87.43% up from the average. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) has risen 2.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.25% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. AJX’s profit would be $7.59 million giving it 8.64 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Great Ajax Corp.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 25,586 shares traded. Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has risen 7.84% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AJX News: 01/05/2018 – Great Ajax 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 Great Ajax 4Q EPS 34c

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $599.94 million. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 131,887 shares or 0.23% less from 132,194 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,113 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) for 94,774 shares.