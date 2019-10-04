Analysts See $-0.40 EPS for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS); Teradata (TDC) Shorts Increased By 9.06%

Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report $-0.40 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 130,577 shares traded. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has declined 59.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVS News: 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 15.5 PCT STAKE IN CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of Investigational Anti-CD73 Antibody, CPI-006, in Pat; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Corvus Pharmaceuticals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRVS); 03/05/2018 – CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC CRVS.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 06/03/2018 More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects Identiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 26/04/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of Investigational Anti-CD73 Antibody, CPI-006, in Patients with Advanced Cancer

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) had an increase of 9.06% in short interest. TDC's SI was 14.18 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 9.06% from 13.00 million shares previously. With 1.20 million avg volume, 12 days are for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)'s short sellers to cover TDC's short positions. The SI to Teradata Corporation's float is 12.25%. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 529,881 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. The company has market cap of $79.94 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity. Shares for $347,603 were bought by Culhane Mark on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold Teradata Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 275 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 191,272 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,000 were reported by Covington Cap. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited accumulated 194 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 21,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Highland L P has 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 6,990 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Lc owns 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 7,452 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 6,199 shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 1.38% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Bartlett Ltd reported 700 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.02% stake. Valley Advisers holds 268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communication Inc, New York-based fund reported 509,697 shares.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The firm operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics divisions. It has a 159.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services for data warehousing, big data, and tools for data integration, data discovery, and business intelligence.