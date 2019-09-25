Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI); Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Ansys (ANSS) Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 16.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 1,846 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 9,077 shares with $1.86M value, down from 10,923 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $214.5. About 87,368 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94

Analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. CODI’s profit would be $23.97 million giving it 12.10 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 38,726 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 3.96 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 6.17% less from 17.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 2,993 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc owns 10,200 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 18,286 shares. 182,023 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley invested in 286,396 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory has 17,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited reported 305,942 shares stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 73,323 are owned by Raymond James Financial Services. Carnegie Asset Limited Com invested in 30,564 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 197,658 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Lp accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.77% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Axa, France-based fund reported 387,810 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cap Invest Serv Of America accumulated 83,794 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.7% or 70,551 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com reported 2,497 shares. Davis R M owns 100,309 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Carderock Capital stated it has 31,981 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc reported 2.37% stake. American Assets Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.57% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 75,309 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,260 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 53.63 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 7.51% above currents $214.5 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, September 16 by Needham. Wedbush maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Friday, September 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) stake by 2,696 shares to 10,138 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 126,807 shares and now owns 260,277 shares. Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) was raised too.