Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG); Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Gulfport Energy (Put) (GPOR) Stake By $1.72 Million

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $15.60 million giving it 13.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 847,722 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corp (Put) (GPOR) stake by 1016.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 215,600 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (Put) (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 236,800 shares with $1.90M value, up from 21,200 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp (Put) now has $475.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 3.66M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 89.29% above currents $21.57 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $36 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 11.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $841.40 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 6.17 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Proshares Tr Ii (Call) stake by 567,500 shares to 159,900 valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $14 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $8.13’s average target is 172.82% above currents $2.98 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Williams Capital Group. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. FBR Capital maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $80,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

