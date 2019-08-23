Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG); Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Increased General Mills (GIS) Holding

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $15.60M giving it 13.34 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 815,040 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 57.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 250 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 687 shares with $35.55M value, up from 437 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $33.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.96M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $832.82 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 6.11 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 91.24% above currents $21.35 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 11 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.68% below currents $54.68 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54 target in Thursday, March 14 report.