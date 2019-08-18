Analysts See $0.40 EPS for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG); Armistice Capital Raised By $2.60 Million Its Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Position

Armistice Capital Llc increased Cedar Fair LP (FUN) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Cedar Fair LP (FUN)’s stock declined 6.81%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 200,000 shares with $10.52M value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Cedar Fair LP now has $2.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 808,669 shares traded or 174.85% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 32.20% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BIG’s profit would be $15.60M giving it 12.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Big Lots, Inc.’s analysts see -56.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 833,754 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 99.66% above currents $20.45 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 11 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Bb&T holds 0.02% or 34,262 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Etrade Mgmt Ltd holds 10,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 68,192 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Westport Asset Management holds 195,200 shares or 5.19% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 121,807 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 30,061 shares. 2.00M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Tributary Mgmt reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 4.29 million shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $797.71 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home d??cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 14,000 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 1.22% or 46,753 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications reported 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,849 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Com stated it has 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Barnett Incorporated accumulated 50,106 shares. Natixis holds 53,500 shares. New York-based Armistice Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 56,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 402,425 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Incorporated has 14,700 shares.