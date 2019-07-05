Analysts See $-0.40 EPS for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX); Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered By $1.15 Million Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 46,293 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 32,000 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock declined 2.60%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 1.77 million shares with $65.08 million value, down from 1.80M last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 842,079 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 14/03/2018 – Dick’s says gun stance ‘won’t be positive’ for 2018 sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE BRANDS TO GET MORE SPACE THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES UNDER ARMOUR DISTRIBUTION IMPACT CONTINUING; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

Among 5 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $108.69 million for 7.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.