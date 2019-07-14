Analysts See $-0.40 EPS for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX); IMAX (IMAX) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. See IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 140,455 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 93,945 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 151,258 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 1.39M shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,638 shares. First Republic Mngmt has 548,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 17,017 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 117 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% stake. Albion Grp Ut owns 10,858 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 6,360 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 688 shares. Synovus Fin, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,636 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 57.04 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.