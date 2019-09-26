Analysts See $0.40 EPS for 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY); Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shorts Decreased By 4.5%

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) had a decrease of 4.5% in short interest. EXTR’s SI was 4.79 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.5% from 5.02 million shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 4 days are for Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s short sellers to cover EXTR’s short positions. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 784,359 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. FCCY’s profit would be $3.46M giving it 11.59 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s analysts see -2.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 18,208 shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $930.92 million. The firm designs, develops, and makes wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It currently has negative earnings. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company has market cap of $160.54 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties.

