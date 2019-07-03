Analysts See $0.39 EPS for Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ); Atlantic Power (AT) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $0.39 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. UMPQ’s profit would be $85.99M giving it 10.70 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 14.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 1.39 million shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California

Atlantic Power Corp (AT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 55 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 38 sold and decreased their equity positions in Atlantic Power Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 65.21 million shares, up from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Atlantic Power Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 44,031 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 14,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors holds 0% or 34 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Llc holds 764,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.02% stake. Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.46% or 437,145 shares. 284 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mgmt. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 539,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 346,792 shares. 486,555 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 239,276 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Qs Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 143,949 shares. Virtu Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 2.07 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity. The insider FARNSWORTH RON L sold 9,500 shares worth $167,414.

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.33M for 15.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Qcm Cayman Ltd. holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation for 14,900 shares. Mangrove Partners owns 7.57 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 192,145 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) has risen 8.44% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $259.74 million. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. The firm sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers.