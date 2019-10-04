Analysts See $0.39 EPS for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA); Origin Asset Management Llp Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 164.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 250,648 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 402,919 shares with $17.04M value, up from 152,271 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $203.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. NSA’s profit would be $23.12 million giving it 21.90 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s analysts see 2.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 345,508 shares traded. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has risen 5.72% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NSA News: 03/05/2018 – DB ETC: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Storage Affiliates Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSA); 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; NET; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates 1Q EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – Natl Storage Affiliates 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 09/05/2018 – National Storage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Re: Upload of documents on the National Storage Mechanism; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater LP holds 699,707 shares. Cap Intll Invsts stated it has 94.75 million shares. Mader And Shannon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Strs Ohio has invested 0.6% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cannell Peter B Incorporated holds 0.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 514,046 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 741,448 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 6,090 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 2.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 92,486 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,172 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Research & Mgmt reported 1,346 shares. Regis Mngmt Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cap Ca accumulated 9,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 3,549 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 12.73% above currents $44.71 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 58,000 shares to 114,000 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 20,490 shares and now owns 49,995 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The Firm currently holds ownership interests in and operates 512 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 32 million rentable square feet. It currently has negative earnings. NSA is the sixth largest owner and operator of self storage properties among public and private companies in the U.S.