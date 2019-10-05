Analysts See $0.39 EPS for Liberty Broadband (LBRDK); Csi Compressco Lpunits (CCLP) Shorts Decreased By 23.94%

Csi Compressco Lpunits (NASDAQ:CCLP) had a decrease of 23.94% in short interest. CCLP’s SI was 149,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.94% from 196,300 shares previously. With 155,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Csi Compressco Lpunits (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s short sellers to cover CCLP’s short positions. The SI to Csi Compressco Lpunits’s float is 0.52%. It closed at $3 lastly. It is down 38.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCLP News: 06/03/2018 – Merlin CSI Integrates Altizon Datonis lloT Platform to Drive Data Analytics and Machine Learning; 20/04/2018 – DJ CSI Compressco LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCLP); 05/03/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING, WITH UNIT, OF $350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED FIRST LIEN NOTES DUE 2025; 28/03/2018 – CSI Elevates Three Senior-level Leaders to Its C-suite; 04/05/2018 – A new book edited by John Eibner of CSI: “The Future of Religious Minorities in the Middle East”; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 23/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Csi Properties Ltd; 05/03/2018 – CSI Compressco LP Announces Offering of $350 M in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured First Lien Notes; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `C.S.I.’ Actor Robert David Hall Lists Mid-Century Home in Mountains Above Sherman Oaks; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES

Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. LBRDK’s profit would be $70.24M giving it 69.17 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s analysts see 457.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 897,822 shares traded or 83.62% up from the average. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has risen 29.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRDK News: 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP Exits Position in Liberty Broadband; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Broadband Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/04/2018 Liberty Broadband Corporation to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Liberty Broadband Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Broadband Corp Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.43 billion. It operates through Skyhook and Charter divisions. It has a 276.67 P/E ratio. The Skyhook segment offers a Wi-Fi based location platform that provides positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Broadband Corporation – Class C Common Stock (NASDAQ:LBRDK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Liberty Broadband Corporation – Class C Common Stock has $12500 highest and $11700 lowest target. $121’s average target is 12.14% above currents $107.9 stock price. Liberty Broadband Corporation – Class C Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $136.99 million. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services.