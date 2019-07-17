Analysts See $-0.39 EPS for iQIYI, Inc. (IQ); Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Sentiment Is 0.97

Amerigas Partners LP (APU) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 63 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 65 reduced and sold their equity positions in Amerigas Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 20.36 million shares, down from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amerigas Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 46 Increased: 34 New Position: 29.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 393,103 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 25.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AmeriGas shareholder sues to stop UGI’s $2.4 billion acquisition – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 3QFY19 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best-Performing Utility Stocks YTD – June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for 4.43 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 61,050 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 1.05% invested in the company for 46,454 shares. The Massachusetts-based North American Management Corp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 298,947 shares.