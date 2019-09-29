Analysts See $-0.39 EPS for ION Geophysical (IO); DESPEGAR.COM Ordinary Shares (DESP) Shorts Raised By 13.83%

DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP) had an increase of 13.83% in short interest. DESP’s SI was 1.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.83% from 1.34M shares previously. With 443,600 avg volume, 3 days are for DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP)’s short sellers to cover DESP’s short positions. The SI to DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.67%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 147,071 shares traded. Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has declined 39.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DESP News: 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com Announces 4Q17 Year-over-Year Growth of 26% in Gross Bookings and 30% in Revenues; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q EPS 18C, EST. 14C; 24/04/2018 – Despegar.com Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP – ESTIMATES THAT CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TIMING DUE TO ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE WILL IMPACT 2018 REVENUE BY ABOUT 2%; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q REV. $144.0M, EST. $136.0M; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Transactions Up 18% Yr-over-Yr; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Despegar.com Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) to report $-0.39 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.52 EPS. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, ION Geophysical Corporation’s analysts see -32.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 74,647 shares traded. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has declined 62.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IO News: 20/04/2018 – ION CAPITAL UK – FIDESSA BOARD, WHICH HAS BEEN SO ADVISED BY ROTHSCHILD AS TO FINANCIAL TERMS OF OFFER, CONSIDERS TERMS OF OFFER TO BE “FAIR AND REASONABLE”; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ION TRADING TECHNOLOGIES’ B2 RATINGS-CHANGES OU; 23/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS SIGNS TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH ISRO FOR MANUFACTURE OF SPACE GRADE LITHIUM-ION CELLS; 29/05/2018 – ION BEAM APPLICATIONS SA IBAB.BR – CONTRACT WORTH BETWEEN EUR 35 AND 40 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ION CAPITAL UK LTD – RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR FIDESSA GROUP PLC; 02/05/2018 – ION GEOPHYSICAL 1Q REV. $33.5M, EST. $38.5M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – ION, FIDESSA REPORT THEY HAVE REACHED PACT; 20/04/2018 – ION CAPITAL UK LTD – FIDESSA DIRECTORS INTEND TO RECOMMEND UNANIMOUSLY THAT FIDESSA SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT, OR PROCURE ACCEPTANCE OF, OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 2.2% of ION Geophysical; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Into ION

More notable recent ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ION announces new 2D multi-client program offshore West Africa – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in WesternGeco litigation – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid ION Geophysical’s (NYSE:IO) Devastating 84% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Altria Shares Are Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.77 million. It operates through three divisions: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. It currently has negative earnings. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company has market cap of $787.90 million. The firm offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable clients to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products.