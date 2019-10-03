Analysts See $0.39 EPS for Healthcare Realty Trust (HR); Shorts at Medallion Financial (MFIN) Lowered By 7.69%

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) had a decrease of 7.69% in short interest. MFIN’s SI was 1.12 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.69% from 1.22M shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s short sellers to cover MFIN’s short positions. The SI to Medallion Financial Corp’s float is 5.87%. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 65,912 shares traded. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has declined 2.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company; 08/03/2018 Medallion Financial Corp. Announces Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to de-BDC; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – THROUGH UNIT RENEWED FOR ADDITIONAL 9 MONTHS CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Medallion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Renewal of DZ Bank Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 09/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSAL TO WITHDRAW CO’S ELECTION TO BE REGULATED AS A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CO – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report $0.39 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. HR’s profit would be $50.41 million giving it 21.70 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s analysts see -2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 432,265 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

More notable recent Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Medallion Financial Corp. & Medallion Bank to Attend Upcoming Events – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palomar Holdings leads financial gainers, Ashford and Yirendai among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBL & Associates Properties leads financial gainers, Banc of California and Leju Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medallion Financial Q4 swings to profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $139.78 million. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 122.43 million shares or 2.92% more from 118.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 73,978 shares. 431,343 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 200,000 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 391,856 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 90 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 32,800 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 7,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 27,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandler Mgmt accumulated 315,289 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 432,825 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 0% or 87,916 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 87,694 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.95M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. First Advsr L P invested in 61,435 shares or 0% of the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 197 real estate properties in 26 states totaling 14.4 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.2 billion. The company has market cap of $4.38 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Healthcare Realty Trust has $3400 highest and $3300 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is -1.03% below currents $33.85 stock price. Healthcare Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

More notable recent Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: BuyNow, Hold For Later – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “DXC Technology Appoints Mary Finch to Lead Global Human Resources – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.