Analysts See $-0.39 EPS for FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL); Alkeon Capital Management Cut Five9 (FIVN) Stake

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 0.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 1.97 million shares with $101.19 million value, down from 1.98 million last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 219,946 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report $-0.39 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 22.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, FreightCar America, Inc.’s analysts see -4.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 26,739 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FreightCar America unveils new JV in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Leaves FreightCar America at the Station – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CSX Announces Executive Leadership Appointments Nasdaq:CSX – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Belt Tightening Continues For Railcar Maker – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thailand gives CP Group October 15 deadline to sign $7 billion rail deal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Com has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). 128,331 are owned by Northern Corp. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 172,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 1,343 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has 209,807 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,603 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 11,873 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 62,188 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Boston Prtn stated it has 0.01% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Dimensional Fund L P holds 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 1.05M shares.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $54.91 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. Shares for $61,200 were bought by Meyer James R on Wednesday, May 8. The insider MADDEN THOMAS A bought 2,000 shares worth $12,417.

Among 4 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Five9 has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 32.99% above currents $52.26 stock price. Five9 had 6 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Public Storage (Call) (NYSE:PSA) stake by 250,200 shares to 750,000 valued at $178.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 261,795 shares. Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was raised too.