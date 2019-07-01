Analysts See $0.39 EPS for Enbridge Inc. (ENB); First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Its Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stake

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM)’s stock rose 4.34%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 85,740 shares with $6.21M value, down from 95,147 last quarter. Federal Agric Mtg Corp now has $768.94 million valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 29,964 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 37.10% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. ENB’s profit would be $790.10M giving it 23.13 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Enbridge Inc.’s analysts see -36.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 1.65M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,331 activity. On Friday, March 22 the insider NORDHOLM BRADFORD T bought $348,331.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,542 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 15,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.09% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 61,106 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 3,318 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 54,230 shares. 11,570 are held by Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 11,511 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 2,598 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,320 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,061 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Citigroup Inc has 3,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).

