Analysts See $-0.39 EPS for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO); Exone Co Has 2.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 56.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 500,125 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 65.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics: Timothy J. Miller to Remain President, Assume Chief Scientific Officer Post; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY CONTINUES TO ENGAGE FDA ON ITS ONGOING PHASE 1/2 TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Carsten Thiel, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: ABEONA THERAPEUTICS:WITHDRAWN FORM S-1 FILED 2/21/2012; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA REPORTS FDA GRANTS RMAT DESIGNATION TO ABO-102 GENE; 15/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS – FDA GRANTED RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FOR ABO-202 PROGRAM, AN AAV-BASED GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF CLN1 DISEASE; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – TIM MILLER CONTINUES AS PRESIDENT AND ASSUMES CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER ROLE; 31/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Announces Opening of Commercial Gene & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility in Ohio; 18/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update on MPS IIIA Gene Therapy Trial at the 21st Annual ASGCT Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ABO-202 Gene Therapy Program in Batten Disease

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $207.46 million. The company's lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

More notable recent Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Victor Paulus Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abeona Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for ABO-202 AAV9 Gene Therapy in CLN1 Disease – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Thursday, February 28 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Maxim Group maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by The ExOne Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Picks as Fed Rate Cut Hopes Dim on Strong Payroll Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: OSI, Flowserve, Sanmina, Roper and ExOne – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New ExOne Initiative Emphasizes Industrial 3D Printing Leadership, Customer Relationships – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

