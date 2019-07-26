Analysts See $0.38 EPS for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Has 1.59 Sentiment

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. VICI’s profit would be $175.18 million giving it 14.00 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, VICI Properties Inc.’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 5.18 million shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has risen 15.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VICI News: 08/03/2018 – VICI Properties 4Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – VICI Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Files Resale Shelf Registration Statement; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 26/04/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Completes Executive Management Team with Hiring of Samantha Sacks Gallagher as Executive Vice President an; 03/05/2018 – VICI Properties 1Q Rev $218.3M; 09/04/2018 – VICI Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Details; 15/05/2018 – HBK Investments Adds VICI Properties Inc.: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 10/05/2018 – VICI PROPERTIES FILES 54.1M SHARE SHELF ON BEHALF OF HOLDERS

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 46 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 29 sold and reduced stakes in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.91 million shares, up from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westwood Holdings Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

VICI Properties Inc., an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Among 4 analysts covering VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VICI Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 1.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $284.57 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Hendershot Investments Inc. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. for 35,938 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 401,140 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.31% invested in the company for 76,475 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.15% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares.