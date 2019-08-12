Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV); Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 17 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 21 decreased and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VEEV’s profit would be $55.96 million giving it 106.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Veeva Systems Inc.’s analysts see 2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.16. About 662,647 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 57,447 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $638.40 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 87,451 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 297,986 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.23% invested in the company for 57,601 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 111,863 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Veeva Systems has $19200 highest and $10300 lowest target. $145.36’s average target is -10.36% below currents $162.16 stock price. Veeva Systems had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. JMP Securities maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 30. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Veeva Systems Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 111,857 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 1832 Asset Mgmt L P invested in 0.17% or 411,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 86,785 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Axa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Redwood Llc owns 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,152 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 18,184 were reported by Brinker. 672,219 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 566,771 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 15 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.88 billion. The firm offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It has a 98.28 P/E ratio. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data.