Analysts See $-0.38 EPS for Synthorx, Inc. (THOR); Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Hcp (HCP) Position

Analysts expect Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) to report $-0.38 EPS on July, 30.After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Synthorx, Inc.’s analysts see 8.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 7,483 shares traded. Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 51.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 373,439 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 1.43%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 350,000 shares with $10.96 million value, down from 723,439 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $15.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 706,129 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 261,536 shares to 678,122 valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) stake by 7,910 shares and now owns 94,560 shares. Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc was raised too.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $203.10M for 18.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communications Ltd Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). California-based Assetmark has invested 0.22% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% or 849,243 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 251,443 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Co holds 93,280 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fincl stated it has 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 4,966 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 282 shares. American Group Inc Inc stated it has 177,563 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7,701 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 3,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,908 shares. Land And Buildings Mngmt Limited reported 233,300 shares.

Synthorx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $472.48 million. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops IL-2 Synthorin for autoimmune indications; IL-10 Synthorin, a naturally occurring immune cell growth factor in humans for the treatment of immuno-oncology ; and IL-15 Synthorins, an immunoregulatory cytokine to treat IO.

