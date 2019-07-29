Analysts See $0.38 EPS for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX); RCM Technologies (RCMT) Sentiment Is 0.44

Analysts expect StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. BANX’s profit would be $2.49M giving it 14.33 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 4,281 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold holdings in RCM Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.37 million shares, down from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 14,984 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) or 5,327 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.73% or 281,207 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group reported 66,000 shares stake. Punch Management reported 0.77% stake. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 3,863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 0% or 157 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications owns 5,000 shares. 168,286 are owned by Greenwich Investment Mngmt. 126,077 are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. 10,350 are owned by Morgan Stanley. United Cap Financial Advisers reported 174,750 shares stake. Creative Planning accumulated 16,215 shares. Brinker Capital has 21,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $142.77 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

More notable recent StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “StoneCastle Financial’s (BANX) CEO Josh Siegel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: Double Dividend Stocks’ Robert Hauver On Stone Castle Financial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.50 million activity.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $42.09 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. for 187,928 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 600,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.14% invested in the company for 67,895 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 204,610 shares.

More notable recent RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does RCM Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCMT) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Thermal Kinetics – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 481 shares traded. RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) has declined 26.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RCMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ RCM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCMT); 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q Rev $51.1M; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division; 03/05/2018 – RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – RCM Health Care Services and Career Step Declare Partnership to Hire Military Spouses; 06/03/2018 Rural Hospital Selects Azalea Health for Fully Integrated EHR and RCM Solution; 23/03/2018 – Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2018 Attendees to Run the RCM Marathon; 06/03/2018 – R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q Rev $50.8M; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG english