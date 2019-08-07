Analysts See $0.38 EPS for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX); PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. BANX’s profit would be $2.49M giving it 14.14 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $21.5 lastly. It is up 3.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 3.08% above currents $110.98 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of PPG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Sell” rating. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 22. See PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $125.0000 130.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $110.0000 115.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $115.0000 120.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $108 New Target: $110 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $117 New Target: $125 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $106 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight New Target: $106 Downgrade

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $140.93 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.59 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Punch And Assocs Mngmt has 0.77% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Sei has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 54,833 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 12,934 shares. 157 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 0% or 8,045 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 14,984 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Northern Tru Corporation owns 14,320 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 126,077 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 11,598 shares. 22,161 are held by Bb&T Secs Lc.

More notable recent StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “StoneCastle Financial’s (BANX) CEO Josh Siegel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 13,288 shares. 31,185 are owned by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Moreover, Apriem Advsr has 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 3,100 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.66% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1.01M shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has 5,468 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or owns 8,400 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 6,733 shares. S R Schill Associate reported 5,098 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 31,423 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 178,842 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd accumulated 100 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 0.02% or 4,071 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 0.24% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 1.02M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – PPG PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $26.22 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “McGarry joins U.S. Steel board of directors – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 31, 2019.