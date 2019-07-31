Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA) had an increase of 0.67% in short interest. IMKTA’s SI was 1.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.67% from 1.33 million shares previously. With 46,700 avg volume, 29 days are for Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA)’s short sellers to cover IMKTA’s short positions. The SI to Ingles Markets Incorporated – Class A’s float is 9.5%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 34,857 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 7.17% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ingles Markets Incorporated Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMKTA); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Reflects Solid Regional Franchise, Real Estate Base, Adequate Liquidity; 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ingles Markets 2Q Net $9.3M; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s places lngles’ Ba3 CFR on Review for Upgrade; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Ingles Markets’ Ba3 Cfr on Review for Upgrade

Analysts expect Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 25.49% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. SQM’s profit would be $100.01M giving it 19.52 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s analysts see 22.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 472,723 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy most of Nutrien SQM stake for $4 bln; 20/03/2018 – Pinera Government to Stay Out of Request to Block China SQM Bids; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 09/05/2018 – SQM HOLDER CALICHERA REPORTS 9.66% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. The company has market cap of $642.03 million. The Company’s supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. It has a 8.02 P/E ratio. The firm modern stores provide home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as various selections of organic, beverage, and health-related items.

