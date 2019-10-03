Analysts See $0.38 EPS for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO); Coatue Management Has Increased By $1.22 Million Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake

Coatue Management Llc increased Office Depot Inc (ODP) stake by 3899.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 611,420 shares as Office Depot Inc (ODP)’s stock declined 14.64%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 627,099 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 15,679 last quarter. Office Depot Inc now has $876.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.605. About 1.18M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 54.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. SIMO’s profit would be $13.75 million giving it 23.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 21,896 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 81,806 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 453,912 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 17,084 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 611,549 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Co reported 3.51M shares. Conning reported 15,500 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 382,648 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 7,000 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 10,290 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 187,095 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 95 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 541,281 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Coatue Management Llc decreased Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) stake by 549,576 shares to 771,193 valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 428,296 shares and now owns 5.91 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 31.05% above currents $35.1 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1.